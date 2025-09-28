Jordynne Grace Conquers In Weaponized Steel Cage Match At WWE NXT No Mercy

Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe are now one-and-one in their feud after Grace defeated "The Woman From Hell" in a weaponized steel cage match at No Mercy. The women utilized not only the cage itself, but other weapons wedged into the links of the cage to beat each other down.

Monroe went for a kendo stick to start off the match, but Grace grabbed it out of her hands and hit Monroe with a spinebuster onto a chair. Grace then went shoulder-first into the chair wedged into the ropes. Monroe targeted Grace's injured hand and wrist throughout the match.

"The Glamour" tied Grace to the ropes with the cord of a hair dryer and got into a bag tied to the cage to retrieve a pair of scissors and started chopping off chunks of Grace's hair. When "The Juggernaut" realized what Monroe had done, she snapped. The women started battling with a trash can, and Monroe dumped out a bag of fake diamonds onto the canvas. Grace slammed her onto them, but clipped her own back as well. Monroe got Grace in a Tree of Woe in the corner and put the trash can around her before going to the top turnbuckle to deliver a stomp.

The women set up a table and then fought in the corner. Grace got Monroe up on her shoulders on the top rope, but Monroe clung to the top of the cage. Both women pulled themselves to the top of the structure and battled back-and-forth with chops until Monroe threw power into Grace's eyes. It didn't keep Grace down, however, as when the women got back down to the top turnbuckle, Grace got Monroe on her shoulders and sent her crashing down through the table. Grace fell on top of her opponent and pinned her for the win.