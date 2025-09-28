Ethan Page Retains Men's NA Title At WWE NXT No Mercy, Receives Challenge From AAA

Ethan Page defeated Tavion Heights to retain the North American Championship during NXT No Mercy.

Page and Heights were meeting for the second time, this time with the title on the line, after Heights defeated Page in a Flag match earlier this month.

The challenger took the fight to the champion with the urgency of someone looking to wrap up the match quickly, firing off right hands and cinching in an ankle lock. The fight was then taken to the outside with Page managing to get a back body drop off to send Heights to the entrance ramp.

For much of the bout following Heights had an answer every time Page attempted to get back into things, hitting a sling blade before once again locking in the ankle lock. Here, however, things started to twist; Page turned the submission into a roll-up pin for the two-count, following up with Ego's Edge for the near-fall.

He then locked in the Boston crab, but Heights appeared to be in no risk of submission as he found the ropes. But that effort proved to be futile, with Heights outmaneuvered one last time before Page hit the Twisted Grin for the winning pinfall.

After the match, Page was addressed by AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. via the tron, who said he would be watching and waiting for the North American Champion further down the line. Page unsuccessfully challenged the Lat-Am Champion alongside Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh at Worlds Collide.