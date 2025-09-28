Jacy Jayne Escapes WWE NXT No Mercy With Women's Title After Mysterious Interference

Jacy Jayne is still the NXT Women's Champion after a lot of help from Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley and a mysterious hooded figure at No Mercy where she defeated Lola Vice.

The women went back-and-forth to start off the match until Jayne got out of the ring to whisper something to Henley. She was able to take control of Vice on the outside of the ring off the distraction and sent Vice into the steps and hit her with a cannonball. Jayne rammed the challenger spine-first into the side of the ring.

Henley got onto the ring apron to distract Vice once again and Jayne hit a backstabber. Vice laid into the champion with kicks, then hit her hip attack in the corner. She dropped Jayne with a suplex, but Jayne rolled to the ropes and then ducked out of the ring to dodge a spinning backfist. Back in the ring, Vice got Jayne down for the pin, but Henley grabbed the referee and pulled him out, and was ejected for her troubles.

Jayne attempted to roll up Vice, but she countered and got Jayne into a rear-naked choke. Jayne taunted Vice's family, but gave her challenger enough time to recover. Vice hit a DDT and cinched in a guillotine. Vice kicked out of Jayne's finisher and Jayne got out of the ring to grab her title, but was intercepted by the referee before she could use it.

The champion hit a backfist and Vice hit her own, but Vice's momentum sent her out of the ring. She was taken out by a mysterious person dressed in black and almost didn't beat the 10 count. When Vice got back in the ring, Jayne hit the Rolling Encore for the victory.