WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing Vince McMahon In Front Of His Wife On Her First Day

Imagine having to kiss your boss on your first day on the job. Ok, now add that you have to kiss your boss in front of their spouse. That is precisely the situation that Torrie Wilson was in during her first night in WWE, when she had to plant one on Vince McMahon in front of his wife Linda on live television.

The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to being asked about kissing McMahon on her first day. Speaking on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Wilson talks about what it was like to film that scene with McMahon.

"It was obviously extremely intimidating working with Vince the first day, and kissing Vince the first day. Kissing Vince was interesting, because Linda was standing right there, kinda, helping navigate it all. So, I don't know if that made me feel better or more weird. But, you know, I was just really happy to have a big role on TV then."

Helwani followed up by asking if there were a lot of nerves going into that scene.

"One thing about the nerves is that once you kinda get going, they subside a little bit. So, the lead up is worse than the walkthrough. From there, everything seemed a little less intimidating."

For those wondering whatever happened to Torrie Wilson, the hour-plus interview touched on many topics, including what the women's locker room was like in the early and mid-2000s, what women didn't like her, and whether she would fit in with today's female roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Ariel Helwani Show" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.