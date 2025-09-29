WWE Sister Promotion Zuffa Boxing Lands Media Rights Deal

It was long reported that TKO was looking to launch a boxing league with help from the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Well, Paramount and TKO Group Holdings, Inc, announced today a long-term media rights agreement that will make Paramount+ the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

Zuffa Boxing, the new professional boxing promotion launched by TKO and entertainment giant Sela, is led by a powerhouse team including UFC President and CEO Dana White, Saudi Boxing Federation President HE Turki Alalshikh, Sela CEO Dr. Rakan Alharthy, and WWE President Nick Khan.

Beginning in January 2026, Paramount+ will stream Zuffa Boxing events, starting with 12 live cards in its inaugural year and plans to expand in the future. Select events may also air on CBS and other Paramount platforms, bringing high-profile boxing to a wider audience.

Dana White has long talked about his desire to "fix" boxing by creating a structure that is more like the UFC, where the best fight the best, and there is one undisputed champion per weight class. Many in the boxing community have pushed back, stating that the sport is just fine while criticizing White's stance on fighter pay and his attempt to amend the Ali Act, which protects boxers from exploitation.

White expressed his excitement about the partnership in the Paramount press release.

"I'm excited to bring great boxing events to a global audience. There are millions of boxing fans that will now be able to watch competitive fights with up-and-coming boxers as well as the biggest stars in the sport. Paramount will be the home for UFC and boxing fans to watch the greatest fights in combat sports."

Further details, including fight schedules and the first event to stream on Paramount+, will be announced in the coming months.

TKO recently hit a new, all-time high following Zuffa Boxing's promotional debut with the Canelo-Crawford fight.

