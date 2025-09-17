WWE Parent Company TKO Group Hits New All-Time High Stock Price

WWE's parent company TKO's stock price recently hit an all-time high on the back of repurchasing $1 billion worth of stock.

On September 15, 2025, TKO's share price surged to $212.49, marking an all-time high since the company was listed on the bourses in September 2023. However, the stock closed at $200.29 at the end of trading on September 16. TKO's stock price was at $142.73 at the start of the calendar year, and has grown ever since before hitting it's all-time high this past week.

TKO had announced on September 15 its $1 billion share buyback plan, part of the $2 billion repurchase program the company unveiled just a few days ago. Earlier this year, Endeavor — TKO's parent company — purchased approximately 1.58 million shares of TKO stock from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

It's been a busy few days for TKO, as they debuted their new boxing league, Zuffa Boxing, on September 13, which is being headed by UFC's Dana White and Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. TKO and WWE also announced that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will be held in Saudi Arabia, for which WWE is reportedly receiving a "mindblowing" amount of money. In August, WWE announced a mammoth $1.6 billion deal with ESPN, giving the network exclusive U.S. domestic streaming rights for all WWE PLEs.