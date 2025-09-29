Undertaker Addresses Talk Of Using WWE Clout To Help Wife Michelle McCool's Career

As many longtime wrestling fans know, the backstage gossip in WWE rivals any reality show out there. A certain contingency of fans crave every inside scoop they can get their hands on. While hosting an episode of his podcast, The Undertaker commented on unnamed reports that claimed he used his backstage influence to propel his wife, Michelle McCool's career.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to his "Six Feet Under" podcast and dispelled any notions that he helped advance his wife's career in WWE.

"I'm pretty sure that if you ask 99.5% of the guys that I've ever been in a dressing room with, they're gonna tell you that as much clout as I supposedly have, I never, ever would've used it for that kind of crap. It's absurd that people get on the internet and can use words like 'reliable sources' and everybody believes it. I'm not going to go into details and I'm not going to give anyone that kind of satisfaction."

"The Deadman" went on to talk about how much it means to him that he garnered the respect of his peers in the locker room.

"I was very blessed to have had an incredible career. The things that I accomplished during my career, I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be able to accomplish those things. But I think as equally as proud of my wrestling accolades is the way I've been perceived and the way that my peers respect me. And at the end of the day, that's really all that matters to me."

Undertaker has been hitting the media loops lately, also discussing topics like WWE's financial growth, his wrestling Mount Rushmore, and many others.

