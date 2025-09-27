WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Reveals His Own Personal Wrestling Mount Rushmore

With a career spanning over 30 years and numerous world titles to his name, The Undertaker is often included in discussions regarding the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time. Who sits atop his personal Mount Rushmore, though? While appearing on "Nightcap," The Undertaker revealed the four names he'd feature on his hypothetical monument.

"I go back to who were the most instrumental in the history of wrestling. I put Andre the Giant on there, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold [Steve Austin], and the fourth, Ric Flair," he said. "I think those guys are synonymous with the history of our industry. There's been guys that are better talkers. There's guys that have been better wrestlers, but for guys that had impact, those are my four."

While Andre The Giant is famously known for his towering stature, Undertaker points out he also became a global phenomenon through his intense travel schedule. "Most people didn't understand with Andre, and this is what he was doing back then, he was in a different place every day. He would be down in Midsouth, then he would be in California, and then he would go to Japan. He was the international superstar long before anybody else," Undertaker said. "He was the first guy that was on Johnny Carson and all of those shows."

Andre, Hogan, Austin and Flair are all former world champions, with Flair long holding the record for the most world title reigns in WWE history before being surpassed by John Cena in 2025. Austin, of course, was the arguable face of WWE's Attitude Era. Meanwhile, Hogan led WWE throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, and in doing so, sparked the "Hulkamania"' movement.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nightcap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.