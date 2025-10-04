WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Says Daughter Aalyah Trained At Performance Center

The Mysterio Bloodline may become a thing in the future, as it's been reported that Aalyah, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is flirting with the idea of getting into the business. Of course, Mysterio's son, Dominik has already taken the WWE by storm after turning on his father, and Rey himself is an icon of the business.

Mysterio gave an update on his comeback status and shared that his daughter accompanied him on his rehab trip to Orlando recently on the "Club520" podcast.

"I just went out to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, I had to go back in the ring, trying to get cleared from an injury. My daughter had always had the curiosity to step in the ring. So, she goes, 'when are you taking me, when are you taking me,' for about a year and a half. So, I said, okay, I'm going to Orlando, let's go. She went up with me, she jumped in the ring, she loved it, man. She was doing all the basic stuff, the beginner stuff, but yeah the ring is on another level, man, it's great. Especially the ropes. When you hit those ropes, she was all bruised from her back and shoulders."

Aalyah Mysterio does have a history working with WWE. She appeared as a character in the short-lived Seth Rollins-Buddy Murphy storyline, playing the role of Murphy's on-screen romantic partner. The story was scrapped shortly thereafter, with Murphy stating that it was awkward having to kiss Aalyah due to the age difference between them.

