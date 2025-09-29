Dominik Mysterio Heel Tricks Keep Men's Intercontinental Title In His Hands On WWE Raw

AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio is still also Intercontinental Champion after defeating Rusev by nefarious means on "WWE Raw." Mysterio was initially accompanied to the ring by Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, but they left him before the bell rang for Mysterio to prove he could defeat Rusev on his own.

Mysterio couldn't get Rusev off his feet, and the challenger took it to the champion with suplexes, throwing him around the ring. Mysterio tried to take out Rusev with a cross body over the top rope to the outside, but Rusev caught him and hit him with a fallaway slam over the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Mysterio looked for the Three Amigos, but couldn't get Rusev off the ground for the first one.

The champion tripped Rusev to set him up for the 619, but Rusev was back up before Mysterio could get close to hit the move. Mysterio rolled out of the ring and sent Rusev ribs-first into the stairs and followed it up with a 619 to his midsection. He went for a frog splash, but Rusev got out of the way and hit a Machka Kick.

Mysterio escaped the Accolade and grabbed his championship. He hit Rusev with the belt and then threw it to his challenger, pulling an Eddie Guerrero, but the referee wasn't having it. Mysterio and the ref were backed into the corner, and when Rusev got behind Mysterio to grab him, Mysterio hit Rusev with a kick, a targeted low block, and rolled him up for the victory.