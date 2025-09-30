Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Teaming Up For Massive Women's Tag Match At WWE Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky will be teaming together to take on the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane, at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

It was after the main event of last week's "WWE Raw" that the Kabuki Warriors turned on Sky, with her loyalty to them strained against her loyalty to Ripley heading into the clash between Ripley and Asuka in the ring; Asuka had spat mist in the face of Ripley, prompting Sky to come out and get in between them. Asuka appeared to be relenting before delivering a spinning backfist to Sky, ordering Sane to deliver the InSane elbow drop to cement both their turns.

This week, Ripley called the Kabuki Warriors out, followed by Sky's emergence to say that she was conflicted as to how to proceed. Asuka and Sane then appeared on the tron for a backstage promo, with Asuka telling Sky she could apologize to her and she would welcome her back with open arms. That ultimately turned out not to be the case, with Asuka misting Sky as her and Sane attacked the pair of Sky and Ripley.

In a later backstage segment, Sky told Ripley that they would be teaming together against the Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel, to which Ripley expressed her reservations, but eventually agreed to, thus confirming the match on October 11.