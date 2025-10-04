WWE's CM Punk On Length Of In-Ring Career: 'I'll F***ing Retire Whenever I Want To'

It is coming up on two full years since CM Punk made his iconic return to WWE at Survivor Series: War Games 2023. It was a moment that most wrestling fans thought they would never get, which is saying something in a business where everyone eventually comes back. But Punk was a different case. He had a deep-seated trauma with the promotion and when he wanted to return to the industry, he chose the new, upstart rival over his former employer.

Even after his return to WWE, questions lingered about how long the honeymoon period would last. Well, we're now 20 months in, and Punk and the WWE are still going strong. In addition to his work on WWE programming, Punk is one of the go-to ambassadors for the company, frequently making media appearances on behalf of WWE.

Still, Punk is 46 years old which comes with questions about retirement. Punk took part in a "GQ" segment on its YouTube channel, where he read fan messages on social media. One fan asked Punk when he will retire. Not one to hold his tongue, "The Second City Saint" fired off this quip.

"I'll retire whenever I want to. There's work to be done, ok? And you're gonna miss me when I'm gone. So, shut the f*** up."

It is not the first time that Punk has spoke about a potential retirement. He recently stated in an interview that he wouldn't do a John Cena-style retirement tour, noting that it was Cena's idea and unique to him.

Love him or hate him, Punk is not wrong in his assessment that most fans will miss seeing him on weekly WWE programming when he hangs up the boots.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "GQ" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.