AEW's Toni Storm On Notorious WWE 'Pie Face' Angle With Charlotte Flair: 'I Loved It'

Former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm has become one of the biggest stars in the entire business over the past few years, something that seemed inconceivable given how her tenure with WWE came to an end. Of the things that happened towards the end of her run, Storm was infamously covered in pie on an episode of "WWE SmackDown," something a lot of fans thought was disrespectful given how talented Storm was and still is. However, Storm harbors no ill will, and during a recent appearance on MVP's "Marking Out" podcast, she admitted that she actually loved the segment.

"The pies, I loved, it was the best thing to ever happen to me," Storm said. "But I understand that it might seem as though someone would be upset with that kind of thing, but I think you've all seen enough of me now to know that I don't embarrass easily. There's nothing you could possibly do to humiliate me at this point, let's be real. Things have happened in my life that have been very, very embarrassing to the point where I welcome embarrassment. I get up hoping to be embarrassed, so I don't want anyone to think that I was upset at the WWE for that because that was the most exciting thing I ever got to do really, the rest was just random wrestling. But I understand why it would seem like...I would just do kind of random stuff, but that was like, you know, everyone was kind of horrified but I loved it."

Storm went on to say that pies weren't originally the idea as WWE wanted Storm to be stripped down to her bra in the segment instead. However, this was changed to pies due to the segment taking place around Thanksgiving, but regardless of how everyone went, or was supposed to go down, Storm reiterated that she had a great time working for WWE.

