Mark Henry Talks Pros & Cons Of AEW Running US Supershow Against WWE WrestleMania 43
In recent months, WWE has aggressively counter-booked against AEW pay-per-views, drumming up the levels of competition. At the same time, Tony Khan, and major AEW names like MJF, have welcomed the strategy and noted how this makes them a recognized threat, Khan is now considering running a US supershow in 2027 against or in the same week as WrestleMania as WWE heads to Saudi Arabia, which Mark Henry believes should involve other promotions as well.
"It's something that could be evergreen, that you could always have it regardless of competition with WWE or not," Henry said during "Busted Open: Master's Class," further describing the potential show as the 'Burning Man' of pro wrestling. "I think that would be awesome, but I think what would be more awesome is if you made it like the 'open door' where some of the champions from the other company got to come in and compete with your people and there was some give-and-take, not all take."
Henry further expressed that he wants the show to keep going past 2027 and be something that would leave a legacy behind for AEW.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Disney did it," he said. "Or one of the big conglomerates decided, 'You know what? We're gonna do it!' But somebody better jump on it fast, because it's a good idea."
Henry noted that New Orleans would be a great venue for this show after plans seemingly fell apart for WrestleMania to be hosted in the city.
The potential cons of running the supershow
Henry largely seems to be excited about the idea of an AEW supershow, especially if it acts like a true 'forbidden door' with crossovers that matter, but the veteran isn't oblivious to the issues that might arise.
"Does it take away from your existing program? AEW's got All, All Out, they have the Forbidden Door, they have all these pay-per-views — if you create that, would you make that bigger than you want?" Henry pointed out. "It will get bigger than you; are you willing to do that?"
Booker T similarly weighed the pros and cons of AEW counter-booking WWE on WrestleMania weekend 2027, but cautioned that rom a business point-of-view, if it flops, it would spell disaster for the promotion. Booker further expressed that he wouldn't even want to try a similar angle in AEW's shoes, noting that it could end up being a situation where the promotion would end up shooting themselves in the foot and backing themselves into a corner.
