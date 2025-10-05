Mark Henry Talks Pros & Cons Of AEW Running US Supershow Against WWE WrestleMania 43

In recent months, WWE has aggressively counter-booked against AEW pay-per-views, drumming up the levels of competition. At the same time, Tony Khan, and major AEW names like MJF, have welcomed the strategy and noted how this makes them a recognized threat, Khan is now considering running a US supershow in 2027 against or in the same week as WrestleMania as WWE heads to Saudi Arabia, which Mark Henry believes should involve other promotions as well.

"It's something that could be evergreen, that you could always have it regardless of competition with WWE or not," Henry said during "Busted Open: Master's Class," further describing the potential show as the 'Burning Man' of pro wrestling. "I think that would be awesome, but I think what would be more awesome is if you made it like the 'open door' where some of the champions from the other company got to come in and compete with your people and there was some give-and-take, not all take."

Henry further expressed that he wants the show to keep going past 2027 and be something that would leave a legacy behind for AEW.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Disney did it," he said. "Or one of the big conglomerates decided, 'You know what? We're gonna do it!' But somebody better jump on it fast, because it's a good idea."

Henry noted that New Orleans would be a great venue for this show after plans seemingly fell apart for WrestleMania to be hosted in the city.