WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Discusses Recent Heart Procedure

Kevin Nash underwent a minor heart procedure recently, which the veteran revealed went well despite the initial shock from his cardiologist, who suggested that he might have suffered a minor heart attack two decades ago due to the scar tissue on his heart. Naturally, since his own father passed from a heart attack, Nash took the news seriously and underwent the procedure to fix his irregular heartbeat.

During the recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash recalled how the procedure was done. "So, I go to the hospital with my wife because it says you have to have somebody drive you home because the process doesn't take very long and they put you out," he recalled, noting that Propofol was used and his cardiologist made sure it all went very smoothly. Nash noted that he also had to have his chest shaved for a pad to be placed over his heart before being walked to the room for the procedure.

"So, now I've probably been in this hospital a total of 15 minutes, I walk across with my shoes on, and sit up in this procedure gurney, whatever you want to call it, with my shoes on," headded, noting how the nurses were smiling at him, making him feel slightly unsettled. Nash further explained that they had to electrocute him during the procedure, and that his wife walked out before that happened. "I think total time until we hit the IHOP was about... was under an hour. Yeah, 53 [minutes]. And then I get home."

