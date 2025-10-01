Shayna Baszler Announced For First Independent Match Following WWE Release

This past May, Shayna Baszler was released from WWE during a round of talent cuts following WrestleMania 41. Throughout the summer, Baszler has been absent from the squared circle, but on Tuesday night, her first in-ring appearance since leaving WWE was announced. On Saturday, November 15, Baszler will be back in action when she makes her debut in House of Glory for their SuperClash event. At this time, her opponent at the show is yet to be revealed.

"LONG ISLAND, GET READY. The Queen of Spades herself, SHAYNA BASZLER, makes her House of Glory debut on Saturday, Nov 15th at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena! @QoSBaszler. Tickets on sale NOW: https://tickettailor.com/events/houseofglorywrestling/1872259."

Last month, Baszler briefly returned to WWE when she appeared during the Homecoming episode of "WWE NXT," which honored some of the greatest stars to wrestle for the developmental brand. Although her presence at the show sparked rumors that she would be working with the company again, it's been reported that her appearance was just a one-off.

During her near decade-long stint with WWE, the "Queen of Spades" captured the NXT Women's Title on two occasions and was a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion during her time on the main roster. The closest Baszler came to winning a world title in the Connecticut-based promotion was when she challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, but would fail to overcome "The Man" in an eight-minute contest. In addition to Baszler's debut next month in House of Glory, former WWE star Andrade and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling talent Maki Itoh will appear at SuperClash. At the time of this writing, no other performers has been announced for the event thus far.