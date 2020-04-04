RAW Women's Title Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

We see her custom 18-wheeler pull up to the WWE Performance Center as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch hops out and walks into the building. We go back to the arena and Shayna Baszler makes her way to the ring. Lynch makes her way to the ring next as Mike Rome does the formal introductions.

The bell rings and they both unload on each other with strikes. Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch early on but Becky rolls to the floor. Baszler is right on top of her, beating her around the ringside area. Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton are on commentary for this match.

Baszler goes to powerbomb Becky on the floor but Becky sends her flying with a scissors as the referee counts. Becky sends her face-first into the announce table. Becky resets the count and launches Baszler into the steel steps. Lynch rolls Baszler back into the ring and goes to the top. Becky with a dropkick but she comes up clutching her back. Becky unloads in the opposite corner, beating Baszler down as the referee backs her off. Becky with more offense in the corner now.

Baszler fights back but Becky elbows her. Baszler drops Becky with a huge knee strike to the face. They tangle and Becky avoid the clutch again. Baszler keeps fighting and drops Becky. Becky goes for the Dis-Arm-Her but it's blocked. They trade strikes on the apron now. Becky ducks a clothesline on the apron and drives Baszler down onto it. Becky comes back in for a 2 count. Baszler ends up trying to use the Dis-Arm-Her. They tangle some more and Baszler drops Becky with a big knee for a 2 count.

More back and forth with holds and counters on the apron. They end up on the floor again. Baszler launches Becky head-first into the announce table a few times. Baszler breaks the count and comes back out, taunting Becky. Baszler rolls her back in and follows. Baszler approaches but Becky suckers her in for a submission attempt. Baszler counters and goes for the Kirifuda Clutch again. Becky goes down in the hold but flips back and turns it into the 3 count out of nowhere to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night One. Click here to join our full WrestleMania coverage and Viewing Party.