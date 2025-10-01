Ex-WWE Stars Comment On Unfinished Story With AJ Styles: 'Maybe It Never Will Finish'

AJ Styles and the O.C. were a formidable stable for a brief window, enjoying their biggest storyline during the Undertaker's retirement match, where Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson played a role in the Deadman's sendoff. However, with both men released from WWE and Styles quietly gearing up for his retirement, the stable will likely never get to finish off their last storyline.

"When we first came in [and] there was all this hype and all this excitement and out of the gate the programs were John Cena. On the tag team side, we're beating up the Usos, we're in the ring with Roman every week," Gallows recalled on their "Talk'N Shop Podcast." Gallows noted that the O.C. eventually got over and got catchphrases popular but were told to drop all those things.

Anderson then added that Styles was even drafted to another show at one point. "This is something that's very, very... needs to be out there, really: AJ can get over on his own. He'll always be over on his own. But there's a story with Gallows, Anderson, AJ that has never been finished," he pointed out. Anderson further claimed that fans always think about 'Gallows and Anderson' when they see Styles. Gallows further claimed that they were amidst one of the most unique stories in wrestling. "And maybe it never will finish? But that's... There's always the next hook at the end ' what's gonna happen next' then it goes away..." he added.

