Anthony Bowens Lists Top 5 Acclaimed Memories From AEW Dynamite, Rejects Reunion Idea

"AEW Dynamite" will be celebrating its sixth anniversary on October 1, and one of the acts who have had their fair share of memorable moments across those six years is The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens became one of the most popular tag teams in the world in the early 2020s, but cracks eventually started to show, and now the two men are at odds with one another, despite Jerry Lynn recently trying to reunite the two men.

Regardless of how Caster and Bowens feels about each other currently, they made a lot of memories together, and during a recent interview with Undisputed, Bowens revealed his five favorite "Dynamite" moments for The Acclaimed, starting with their AEW Tag Team Championship victory over Swerve In Our Glory at the Grand Slam special in 2022. "We won the belts on Dynamite, a night I'll always remember."

Their "Dynamite" debut in 2020 also makes the list. "Our first match ever has to belong on this list, and that was against SCU." The first time they The Acclaimed main evented "Dynamite" was against The Young Bucks, another special match for Bowens. "The fans got to see our entire journey, beginning from when we were paired together on Dark and didn't have the same gear yet. This was a big step for us, a tag team title shot a couple months into the company."

The Acclaimed also main evented "Dynamite" against Sting and Darby Allin in 2022, something Bowens remembers fondly. "Sting is one of my heroes, so wrestling him in Washington, D.C was very significant for me." Finally, when AEW returned to Washington D.C. later that year, The Acclaimed hosted the first ever National Scissoring Day. "This would be incomplete without National Scissoring Day. That was a very interesting day. It was trending all day, and it cemented us as stars." As for whether Bowens is interested in making more memories with Caster by his side, that isn't something he has in mind. "We're one of the best tag teams in AEW history, but there's no getting back together. I have new goals."