Kyle Fletcher Retains AEW TNT Title With Help From New DCF Member

Kyle Fletcher got back to winning ways and retained his TNT Championship over Orange Cassidy during the "AEW Dynamite" six-year anniversary show, albeit with a little help from yet another addition to the Don Callis Family.

Having failed in his All Out attempt at the AEW World Championship, Fletcher challenged Hologram to a "Title vs. Streak" match on Wednesday, feeling that beating the 34-0 luchador would be a fitting way to get back on the proverbial horse. However, after he attacked Hologram during Saturday's "AEW Collision," it was announced that the challenger would be unable to compete in the title bout and would thus be replaced by his Conglomeration stablemate, Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy took the fight to Fletcher as one would expect, looking to add the TNT Championship to a resume that already includes two reigns with the International Championship. However, he would fall short to the numbers game of the DCF; this time a new member, initially posing as Hologram to cost Cassidy the match. The member remained under the Hologram guise until the entirety of the DCF, including newly added member Andrade, emerged to stand on the ramp with them and Fletcher. It was then that he unveiled himself to be El Clon, formerly known as Arez, to close the segment.