AEW's Adam Copeland: Christian & I Were Supposed To Break Up After WWE WrestleMania 16

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have finally reunited in AEW, but the history between the two is still one of the richest in tag team anecdotes. Interestingly, during a recent interview with "theScore," Copeland admitted that he and Cage were originally planned to split long before they parted ways in 2001.

"When you're part of creating a match that then becomes its own pay-per-view, and becomes its own thing over the years. Those are always going to stand out," Copeland said when looking back at the legacy of 'Edge and Christian' while admitting that their TLC matches were originally done on the bigger events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania. "But, what a lot of people wouldn't think of, is we did commentary a couple of weeks before WrestleMania 2000, WrestleMania 16, and up until that point, we were going to be split up as a team at that WrestleMania."

Copeland then claimed that their time on commentary impressed the WWE brass so much that they were told that they'd capture the WWE tag team championships instead.

"So, that was a pretty pivotal moment for us, because we both felt like we hadn't got the team to where it could be," he added, noting that the two of them then felt like they had fulfilled their childhood promises to one another to make it in pro wrestling after WrestleMania 2000. "I think what made our team successful is that we always thought in a very similar fashion in terms of how to tell a story within this industry."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "theScore" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.