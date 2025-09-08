Christian Cage Comments On Cope Collab, Addresses AEW World Title Aspirations

Pro wrestling legends, Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage, recently reunited in AEW and tagged together for the first time since 2011, defeating Killswitch and Kip Sabian during the recent AEWxNJPW: The Forbidden Door pay-per-view. In an interview with "Yahoo" following the PPV, Cage looked back at his recent reunification with Copeland and his AEW World Championship aspirations.

"I think that people have wanted this since [Cope] debuted in AEW, and were maybe hoping it would happen," Cage said. "Obviously, we were both at different stages of our career, had a lot of things on my plate as far as what I was dealing with and being the greatest TNT champion of all-time at the point in time when [Cope] came in...I know it means a lot. And that's the cool thing about AEW in some instances — they're very much for the pro wrestling fan, and try to give what they want to the fan."

Christian Cage additionally pointed out that he and Adam Copeland will simply see where they get to at the end of the day, but admitting that, when it comes to championship gold, he's an avid collector.

"So in any form of that, I'll always welcome, always accept that challenge. But at the end of the day, I still want my name in the books as the AEW world champ by the time it's all said and done," he asserted. Copeland similarly answered this question not too long ago, providing a more hopeful outlook. Cage also noted how great it was to be in the same ring as Copeland, especially after both of them were officially retired. With the upcoming reunion at All Out, Cage promised "a special night" in Toronto, but told fans to not get their hopes up.

"Cope and I agreed to help each other with our issues," Cage said. "Part of the agreement was we'll get through this, and there are no promises beyond that."