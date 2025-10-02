AEW Dynamite - 10/1/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

The Don Callis Family keeps growing, and it's getting to the point of ridiculous now, if it wasn't already. The faction got two new members tonight, one return and one debut, which would be fine if it didn't feel like everyone returning or debuting on AEW in the last few months was aligning themselves with Don Callis. The manager himself gets good heel heat, and it's not to the point of "go-away heat" for me yet, but if this man takes up any more time on commentary, it might happen. I think the faction is also to the point where Callis doesn't always need to insert himself into a backstage segment or come out to the ring. There are plenty of guys who are actual wrestlers to back up the other guys now. We know who is the brains behind the operation.

As I sit here and think about where both Andrade and El Clon would fit into the AEW picture right now, I'm left clueless. It almost seems as though if someone feels directionless, or there's even the slightest chance that they might be, they're just put with Callis. Andrade, I suppose I can understand and give a little bit of a break too, because I really have no clue where he would fit in to AEW during his second time around, and honestly, El Clon just really got the short end of the stick with Hologram's injury, which is extremely unfortunate.

The faction is just so massive that not everyone gets television time on AEW's flagship show on Wednesdays, which I fully admit is the only AEW I watch on a weekly basis, and I'm sure I'm not the only one. When they all united on the ramp following El Clon's distraction in the TNT Championship match to help out Kyle Fletcher, poor Lance Archer and Rocky Romero were just hanging out in the back. In Romero's case, I honestly forget he's in the Callis Family at points.

I had to laugh, because during our last glimpse of the Callis Family tonight in a backstage segment, Don said something along the lines of, "just when you think we're down and out!" and, no, Don, I can't say I've even been given a single second to ever assume that about your ever-growing stable. I don't think you can be down and out if you just keep growing in numbers.

I initially wasn't too thrilled about all this Callis Family on tonight's "Dynamite" without any Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita tension, but thankfully, we at least got that in the backstage segment. We found out they'll be taking on Brodido next week, so at least that's one thing involving Callis and his army of a faction next week we can look forward to. Fletcher, Okada, and Takeshita are the best things going in the Callis Family right now, but they certainly have the numbers for someone else to step up to the plate, as well.

Written by Daisy Ruth