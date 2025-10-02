Booker T Says This WWE Star Needs To Protect Themself Better

Absolutely nothing seemed to go right during the main event between Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on Friday night when they battled over the WWE Women's Championship on "WWE SmackDown." Between Cargill being legitimately busted open and the finish of the match not going according to plan, the entire contest ended in an awkward fashion, leaving fans scratching their heads. Booker T arguably had the best view of the action being the color commentator on the night, and during a recent episode of his podcast "Hall of Fame," he provided his thoughts on the final stages of the match, starting with Cargill's injury.

"Jade got to protect herself a whole lot better than that," Booker stated. "You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication in the match as well ... Jade Cargill, who's pretty much just fresh off of her AEW run and just think about that time in AEW for her, she probably didn't learn a whole lot because, no disrespect or anything, but she was just put on a wing and she really never got a chance to really wrestle anybody."

Booker also spoke on the concluding moments of the match where referee Daphanie Lashaunn stopped Stratton's pin attempt on Jax at the count of two, despite "The Irresistible Force" not kicking out. Amongst all the confusion, Jax was seen questioning Lashaunn for not going through with the three count, leading to an impromptu finish for Stratton to retain the title.



"The only thing that they're going to remember is the finish," Booker explained. "Was it a botch? Heck yeah, it was a botch. Was it a miscommunication? Was it a screw up? Whatever term you want to put on it. Yes, it was. But, one thing I do feel about that kind of stuff, that can't happen on live television."

