WWE Star Chelsea Green Defends 'Locker Room Leader' Nia Jax Following SmackDown Finish

"WWE SmackDown" ended with neither a bang nor a whimper this past Friday night, but instead with a whole lot of confusion as Tiffany Stratton successfully retained her WWE Women's Championship over Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. Things started going off the rails after Cargill was busted open legitimately after being sent into the ring steps by Jax. Moments later, Stratton appeared to be late breaking up a pinfall attempt by Cargill, forcing Jax to kick out, followed by a Stratton pinfall attempt on Jax that saw the referee stop the count at two, despite Jax's shoulders still being on the mat.

Even days later, discussion around the ending has continued, with many trying to figure out whether the finger should be pointed at the referee, Jax, Stratton, or some combination of the three. At least when it comes to Jax, fellow WWE star Chelsea Green will hear no criticism towards her. Taking to X on Sunday afternoon, the former WWE Women's United States Champion offered a passionate defense for Jax, especially towards those online criticizing her.

"The internet not knowing that Nia is one of the best is the biggest travesty," Green said. "We're lucky to have her as a locker room leader."

This is not the first time that Jax has had some in the WWE locker room come to her defense, as Asuka had previously spoken up for Jax after fans criticized WWE for re-signing her back in 2023. Jax has also spoken about the fans perception of her being an "unsafe" worker in the past, even admitting that such criticism got to her for a time.