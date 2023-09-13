Asuka Comes Out In Support Of Nia Jax Amidst Fan Criticism Following Her WWE Return

During her first WWE stint, Nia Jax was subjected to a lot of criticism from fans for her in-ring limitations and for — inadvertently — causing injuries to other wrestlers. At one point, Jax embraced the meme that she was "reckless" and even began making jokes about the same.

Following her "WWE Raw" return this week, a lot of those old criticisms resurfaced, as fans questioned why WWE would endanger the women's roster by bringing back "The Irresistible Force" to the promotion. Luckily for Jax, there's a senior member of the WWE roster willing to go to bat for her — Asuka.

"That question is rude and bullying," Asuka wrote on X when asked if WWE made "the right move" by bringing back Jax. "You're hurting her heart with this question. Are you really a person with a heart? If someone who has not been directly harmed by her denies her, I will fight the society for her. If I am criticized for it, I don't care."

Asuka proceeded to blast several fans who referred to Jax as an unsafe worker, asking them to provide evidence to back up their claim. When one specific fan brought up Kairi Sane suffering a nasty cut on her forehead after taking a buckle bomb from Jax in 2020, Asuka revealed that her former Kabuki Warriors teammate does not hold Jax responsible for the injury.

"Wrestlers fight knowing that there is a possibility of injury. Kairi doesn't blame anyone for her injuries," wrote Asuka. "She is not stupid. But are you a victim?"

Asuka wasn't quite done yet, citing the many injuries she suffered during the course of her career, and making it clear that she — and she alone — was responsible for all those injuries.