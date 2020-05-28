WWE taped a Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax match at Tuesday's RAW tapings, to air next Monday night on the USA Network, where Sane was reportedly busted open after a bad bump on the outside of the ring. The bump was originally reported by Fightful Select.

Sane was reportedly whipped into the steel steps at ringside and tried to avoid hitting her head on the steps, but hit them anyway. She was "knocked silly" and bloodied, according to Dave Meltzer Wrestling Observer Radio and people who witnessed the match. There is no word yet on if Sane suffered another concussion during the spot, but it was noted that she seemed OK.

The original reports led people to believe that Jax was to blame for the bad bump, but that is apparently not the case, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. People who witnessed the bump noted that this was not Jax's fault, and she is not being blamed for what happened. One person described the incident as Sane being in control of her bump, so much that she made it look too good. Another witness said she may have stumbled, took the move wrong, and hit her head on the steps anyway.

It was noted that some people were questioning if Sane should have been in action this soon following the passing of Hana Kimura. Sane noted on Twitter that she trying to get Kimura help as she was posting her final tweets and photos of self-harm.

It will be interesting to see if WWE airs the match as it happened, or if they edit it to air without the steps bump next Monday night.

Jax is scheduled to challenge Sane's partner, RAW Women's Champion Asuka, at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.