Nia Jax Addresses Fan Perception That She's Reckless In The Ring

Ever since the infamous incident that saw Nia Jax break Becky Lynch's nose during a brawl on "WWE Raw" the former WWE star has received plenty of criticism online about being reckless. It's something no wrestler wants to be labeled — but Jax admitted to "Ring The Belle" that she initially tried to embrace the comments as she was "such an ultimate heel." Jax changed her opinion on the situation, however, when YouTube clips began to surface editing together moments from her matches when things went wrong.

"I remember having a conversation with Randy Orton because I had watched one of his matches with Brock [Lesnar] when they first started out and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you guys were so all over the place,' Jax said. "He was like, 'Yeah, we were s***. We didn't know what we were doing. Back then there wasn't a YouTube or a Twitter or an Instagram that reminded you how many things you messed up on.'"

Jax made it clear that the criticism was getting to her, as she tried especially hard to make talent look good while being safe, which was particularly the case when feuding against Alexa Bliss due to the size difference between them.

"Sometimes mistakes happen, and I never want to be unsafe," Jax said. "I always made it a point to make sure people felt comfortable getting in the ring with me, and so that kind of hurt my feelings, but I knew backstage people had my back."

