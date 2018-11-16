Brock Lesnar And Nia Jax Reportedly Have Backstage Heat

Nia Jax does have some backstage heat on her for the injuries to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live.

As we've noted, Becky suffered a severe concussion and broken nose during Monday's RAW invasion angle after taking a stiff shot from Jax. The injuries forced Becky to name Charlotte Flair as her replacement for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series match against RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The heat on Jax has to do with how this isn't the first time she's caused an injury to another Superstar. There's a feeling that she is unsafe in the ring.

On a related note, Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he's heard from more wrestlers complaining about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar than Jax. Apparently there was some talk on how dangerous and reckless Lesnar's German suplexes to Sunil Singh were on this week's RAW. However, Singh didn't get hurt badly and wasn't forced to pull out of a match that everyone was looking forward to.

Regarding the heat on Lesnar, Meltzer noted that there's frustration over the reality that Lesnar is pretty much bulletproof in the company. It sounds like the heat on Lesnar is more from his co-workers, while the heat on Jax could be from officials and other talents.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

