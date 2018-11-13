News On When Braun Strowman Will Likely Face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Baron Corbin cost Braun Strowman the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel against Brock Lesnar earlier this month. On last night's episode of RAW, Strowman refused to leave the ring, demanding a face-to-face confrontation with the acting General Manager. Stephanie McMahon came to the ring and tried to calm things down, promising Strowman that if he helped RAW get the win at Survivor Series, she would personally see to it that his demands are met.

Strowman asked for a rematch with Lesnar for the Universal Championship in the near future and the chance to face Corbin in a match of his choosing. Stephanie assured Strowman that he will get what he wants, as long as he doesn't lay a hand on Corbin until after the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

We reported last week that Strowman is advertised to face Corbin at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Strowman was originally scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at the show. Lesnar is currently not advertised for TLC or any of the RAWs leading up to the event.

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reiterated that while plans can always change, Strowman is not expected to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. Meltzer had reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar is believed to be working The Royal Rumble in January, so it appears that Lesnar vs. Strowman will be taking place there.

As we mentioned last week, Lesnar is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania, and The Observer noted that there is supposed to be a significant angle in Lesnar's storyline going forward that involves wrestlers other than Strowman.