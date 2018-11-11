Five Potential WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponents For Brock Lesnar

Please feel free to sound off on the following editorial in the comments section at the bottom of this post.



Brock Lesnar is once again the WWE Universal Champion and his star does not appear to be fading any time soon. With a much-hyped UFC Fight with Daniel Cormier on the horizon, WWE is already planning on who Lesnar will face at WrestleMania 35. Another bout against "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns seemed possible but is now off the table while Reigns battles leukemia. With that said, here is an early look at five potential WrestleMania 35 opponents for Lensar.

1) Braun Strowman



Lesnar has been working matches on TV and house shows with Strowman since 2015, when Braun was in the Wyatt Family. Strowman has grown exponentially since his first main roster appearance in 2015 and has a bright future ahead of him. Strowman could be built to the point where he could believably crush Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 through vignettes.

Strowman initially got over by feats of strength outside the ring and can use those skills to become white-hot again. Through showing new training methods (a-la Shawn Michaels in WrestleMania XII) and by crushing Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35, we could have a Hulkamania-like crowning moment for Strowman making him "The Guy". Something many anticipated at WWE Crown Jewel but did not manifest.

See Also Backstage News On Possible WWE And UFC Plans For Brock Lesnar





2) Drew McIntyre



With the way that Drew McIntyre destroyed Kurt Angle on RAW he must immediately be taken seriously as a contender to take on Brock Lesnar. Drew McIntyre could finally fulfill his destiny as Vince McMahon's "The Chosen One" at WrestleMania 35 with a convincing win over Brock Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre has already been the biggest fish in the small pond of NXT, where he was the NXT Champion. He's also a former TNA World Champion as well as former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Unlike Strowman, McIntrye hasn't faced Lesnar one-on-one but he did take a beating from Lesnar as a member of 3MB. Like Strowman, McIntyre is fully-realized and ready to be a top star in WWE. His physique, mic work, and in-ring work are at an elite level but there is a certain x-factor that has stopped him from becoming the company's top star.

3) Seth Rollins



Although he's deep in a feud with his former SHIELD brother, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins is clearly being considered as a future opponent for Lesnar. After his promo on RAW Rollins criticized Lesnar's title victory at Crown Jewel calling it, "a slap in the face to the fans and the wrestlers in the locker room." Rollins delivered a classic in his triple threat with Lesnar & John Cena in 2015. However, their singles match at Battleground 2015 had no decisive winner with Undertaker interfering to get revenge on Lesnar.

Rollins has delivered great matches with every superstar he has faced this year. Rollins' popularity is higher than ever and WrestleMania 35 could be the stage to put him back on top of the WWE mountain.

4) Daniel Bryan



Although the two have had no interaction on television, this match has been one that Daniel Bryan has been wanting for years. With Smackdown moving to FOX in 2019, it will become WWE's flagship program. FOX has also reportedly requested more of a sports-focused presentation of Smackdown when it makes the move. Who better to legitimize WWE's sports credentials than Brock Lesnar on Smackdown?

In 2016, on an episode of Total Bellas, Daniel Bryan demonstrated an entirely new move set that he had been working on to face Brock Lesnar. Lesnar vs. Bryan would have the "dream match" feel that WWE brass looks for when booking WrestleMania and it could give Daniel Bryan the rub that he would need to help carry Smackdown's touring brand into 2019. WWE's live event sales have noticeably slumped in 2018.

Daniel Bryan's popularity is undeniable with mainstream athletes emulating his "YES!" celebration. His crossover mainstream appeal as a modern loving husband and father on Total Bellas only helps when making the call to rallying fully behind him, once again.

See Also The Miz Says He's Better Than Daniel Bryan And Ever Other WWE Superstar

5) Dave Bautista



Dave Bautista has been Tweeting about his desire to return to the ring throughout 2018. He pushed to be included on the 1,000th episode of Smackdown and made the most of his time on live air hinting at a feud with Triple H. After tearing his pectoral muscle at Crown Jewel, it looks like Triple H won't be able to wrestle at WrestleMania 35.

Avengers 4 is slated to come out the month after WrestleMania. What better way to cross-promote than by featuring Bautista at WrestleMania? Avengers 4 is likely to break all box office records when it comes out. Bautista has fought in MMA and could incorporate some more of that style into his wrestling for a match against Lesnar.

Even though he likely couldn't return full-time, this match would definitely get the mainstream attention that Vince McMahon loves. Dave Bautista is no doubt a great ambassador for the company when he wants to be. He's a dark horse but Dave Bautista versus Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 certainly would grab some attention.