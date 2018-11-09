The Miz Says "I'm Better Than Daniel Bryan And Every Other Superstar On Smackdown Live"

While touring overseas with WWE, The Miz did an interview with Glasgow Live to talk about his feud with Daniel Bryan, his wife Maryse, and about how he would like to have the WWE Championship. Here are highlights from the interview:

How Daniel Bryan isn't as good as him:

"There's no doubting that Daniel Bryan is one of the best wrestlers in WWE history, it's just that he's not as good as me. I think Daniel Bryan four years ago was arguably the best. Everything has changed since he's been gone. Now he has to figure out a way to get his trajectory going again. Do I think he's on that upward trajectory? No, I think he's just living off of his fame that he had four years ago. I don't know how to make Daniel Bryan what he believes he is. I know I am at an upward trajectory and I am at the best I've been in my entire life and that I'm better than Daniel Bryan and every other superstar on SmackDown Live. That's just my mindset, and it's a mindset I think everyone should have."

The WWE Championship:

"I would like to have the WWE Championship and I'd like to be in the main event where that title belongs."

His wife Maryse and family:

"I think that gave me the confidence that I needed to elevate myself. When you have your wife telling you that you're the best, whether it's on the mic or in the ring, every day telling you how good you look, it makes you stand a little taller, makes you feel a little better. When the person you love the most is complimenting you each and every day and you see them every day, you start believing everything.

"It's a bit of a drag for me now this year not having my wife there. She really brings the best out of me, however, I know where she's at. She's taking care of our six-month-old daughter, Monroe, and that is the most important thing. You have important things in your life, but when you have a kid, there is nothing more important than family. It's incredible the love you feel for something that you've just met. So to know that [Maryse] is there taking care of our daughter and making sure they she has the best life possible, it makes it all worthwhile."

The Miz also discussed being a reality star and WWE traveling to Europe. You can read the whole interview here.

