Backstage News On Possible Plans For Brock Lesnar, When UFC Wants Lesnar To Fight, Braun Strowman

UFC officials reportedly want WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for their March 2 show in Las Vegas, against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. As noted before, Brock's current deal with WWE allows him to return to the Octagon.

Lesnar's UFC return would come just 5 weeks before WrestleMania 35, where Lesnar is expected to perform. Lesnar is believed to be working the Royal Rumble in January but it will be interesting to see if he risks injury by performing for WWE while training for a UFC fight.

On a related note, The Observer adds that there is supposed to be a significant angle in Lesnar's storyline going forward that involves Superstars other than Braun Strowman. It was previously reported that the Strowman vs. Lesnar match at Crown Jewel was designed for Strowman to not get buried, despite the loss. There's no word yet on who they might have Lesnar feud with but it sounds like he won't be wrestling Strowman at the biggest show of the year. Drew McIntyre has been planned for a run at the top in 2019, but WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made mention of Lesnar in a recent promo, opening the door for a potential Lesnar vs. Rollins match.

See Also Kevin Owens Discusses The Pros And Cons Of Working With Braun Strowman

Regarding Lesnar's win over Strowman at Crown Jewel, the idea was that this wasn't Lesnar destroying Strowman, but Lesnar giving an already dazed Strowman one F5 after another, and Strowman was still kicking out. The idea was to get fans to want to see the rematch where Strowman finally gets his revenge. There's no word yet on when that rematch might take place, but it would likely be before WrestleMania 35 season gets underway.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.