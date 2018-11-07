Kevin Owens Discusses The Pros And Cons Of Working With Braun Strowman

Throughout the summer, Kevin Owens was involved in a physical feud with Braun Strowman in which KO usually ended up on the losing end. During Raw the week after WrestleMania 34, the two were on opposite teams in a 10-man tag match in which Strowman's team prevailed.

At Backlash, it was a standard tag match in which Strowman and Bobby Lashley defeated Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens was finally able to get his revenge at Extreme Rules by defeating Strowman, only for The Monster Among Men to get payback by winning their rematch at SummerSlam.

With all of the times he's been in the ring with Strowman, Owens knows better than anyone what it's like to face someone that big, that strong and that agile. KO talked about working with Strowman when he recently joined Inside the Ropes.

"For a guy who's been doing this for three years, and had maybe five matches before he showed up at SummerSlam [in 2015] making his debut, and for a guy that big, he's pretty incredible. His progression has been unbelievable," stated Owens.

Strowman signed with WWE in early 2013 but didn't make his pro wrestling debut at an NXT live event until December 2014. Just eight months later he made his WWE debut by interfering in a match on the Wyatt Family's behalf at SummerSlam.

He's still a relative newcomer to the world of professional wrestling, but Owens says it's fun working with him despite the pain someone that size can dish out.

"So that's been cool," Owens said on working with Strowman. "But he's still 300-and-something pounds, he's six feet eight inches, everything he does hurts. That part of it's been a bit rough, but it is what we do, it's a sacrifice of what we do obviously. But it's been cool and people seem to enjoy what we're doing. That's really all that matters in the end."

After battling Strowman for months, Owens was then thrust into a feud with Bobby Lashley. However, the feud abruptly came to an end when it was announced that Owens would need double knee surgery. He was put out of commission by Lashley in early October and is expected to return in either February or March.

