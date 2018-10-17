Kevin Owens Undergoes Double Knee Surgery (Photo)

As noted, WWE shot an angle on Raw with Bobby Lashley turning heel and injuring both of Owens' knees to write him off of TV. While there was a report from POST Wrestling that the hope is that the knee surgery will be a minor procedure, Dave Meltzer noted in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the full damage won't be known until his knee is opened up. While it's hopeful that Owens just needed his knee to be cleaned out, it is possible that he would need major surgery.

Earlier today, Owens revealed on his Twitter that he ended up getting double knee surgery. No word yet on how serious the damage was or how long he'll be expected to be out of the ring, although the initial timetable was four to eight months, depending on the seriousness of the procedure.

They had a 2 for 1 sale going at the surgery store! pic.twitter.com/eNe0F20CxJ — . (@FightOwensFight) October 17, 2018

Corey Graves had some words of encouragement for Owens after seeing the above photo.

You look great. Like a modern day Boris Karloff. They remake everything these days, so you probably jumped the line to be the new Mummy. — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) October 17, 2018

Owens has been working with the bad knee for a while. Since debuting in 2014, Owens has not had to take any substantial time off due to injuries.