Jack Perry Reflects On Crowd Reaction To His AEW Return, Despite Scapegoat Character

Jack Perry made a surprising return to AEW during All Out 2025, reuniting with Luchasaurus and reforming their tag-team, Jurassic Express after the masked star saved Perry from an assault at the hands of the Young Bucks. Interestingly, Perry was then cheered by the crowd despite returning dressed as his "Scapegoat" character instead of his "Jungle Boy" persona, which he remarked on during an interview with "TVInsider."

"It was a bit strange," Perry admitted while reflecting on being cheered. "It was nerve-wracking because so much had happened. There are always things going on, but to have left with the whole kind of 'Scapegoat' thing and sort of as a heel, I was curious what this was going to look like when I got back."

Perry recalled how he was often cheered during his 'Scapegoat' run despite being a heel, with audiences often chanting 'Cry Me A River' — referencing his remark about CM Punk during AEW All In: London 2023. "So, I felt there was still a group who dug me no matter what. There had been some teases on BTE [Being The Elite], which I think sort of helped get the steam going a little bit," Perry added. "It was a little nerve-wracking because you don't want to go out there and have it be silent. Thankfully, it was nothing like that." Perry then remarked that, by the end of the segment, the entire arena was singing and dancing, which was a better reaction than he could have imagined.