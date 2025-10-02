Backstage News On Trent Beretta's Recent Absence From AEW In-Ring Competition

The Don Callis Family has been all over AEW programming, growing bigger and bigger by the week. Despite this, one Callis Family member has been absent from AEW until recently.

According to PWInsider Elite, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Trent Beretta has been recovering from an arm injury. The report said that Beretta is expected back in competition in the next couple of months, but Beretta essentially beat the report to the punch, as Beretta appeared alongside Rocky Romero in a backstage vignette, which saw the Roppongi Vice members taunt TikTok stars AJ Befumo and his son "Big Justice" into the Costco Guys challenging them to a tag match at AEW Full Gear in November. However, since Big Justice is still a child, he will be replaced by a yet-to-be-named AEW star. In the video, Beretta has a cast on his arm.

This will not be the first time that the Costco Guys have faced Roppongi Vice, as they teamed with The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii to take on Roppongi Vice and other The Don Callis Family members at All In: Texas earlier this summer. The motley crew was victorious over Romero, Beretta, and company. "Big Boom" AJ made his AEW debut at the 2024 edition of Full Gear, where he defeated QT Marshall, and was supported by his son, as well as fellow social media star "The Rizzler." There is no word on whether The Rizzler will be on hand for the Full Gear match.