Big Boom AJ, Big Justice Set To Make AEW Full Gear Return One Year After Their Debut

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling marked the six-year anniversary of "AEW Dynamite," its flagship television show. Next month, social media sensations Big Boom AJ and Big Justice will celebrate an anniversary of their own when the former returns to action at AEW Full Gear.

A new video posted to X revealed that AJ and Big Justice were backstage at "Dynamite" this week, with AJ feeling honored to be on sight for such an occasion. As quickly as that feeling of joy came, however, it went away as Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta confronted the two and questioned what they knew about anniversaries.

"I'll tell you what we do know about anniversaries," AJ said in response. "We do know that Full Gear will be our one year anniversary here at AEW. Speaking of Full Gear, why don't you bring the Callis Family, bring Don Callis, bring the new Andrade. But most of all, the two of you come to Full Gear and let's finish what we started at All In."

EXCLUSIVE: "Why don't the two of you come to Full Gear and take on me and Big Justice?!"@ajbefumo wants to get his hands on @TrentyLocks & @azucarroc at AEW Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/Ci3vCB6luV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2025

On the AEW All In pre-show, Beretta shoved the young Big Justice to the ground. In return, Big Justice speared Beretta, while AJ took down Romero with a Power Boom to secure a tag team win for himself and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii) over The Don Callis Family.

Coming off of his All In win, AJ originally challenged Beretta and Romero to take on himself and Big Justice at AEW Full Gear on November 22. Beretta and Romero accepted the match, though with a small change. Due to it being "illegal" for them to fight Big Justice, a child, Romero suggested that AJ find a different partner of his choice instead.

As of now, there is no word on who will step up to team with AJ at Full Gear. Regardless, AJ and Big Justice will mark their second straight appearance at the respective pay-per-view event, as AJ defeated QT Marshall in last year's debut with some help from Big Justice.