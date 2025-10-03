WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/26/25

Over the past two months, "WWE SmackDown" has recorded its lowest viewership numbers of the year, with the program struggling to draw above the 1.5 million mark over the summer. Although last week's episode didn't reach an all-time low for non-preemption totals similarly to a month ago, the show still posted one of its worst figures of 2025 last Friday.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "SmackDown" averaged 1,238,000 viewers and drew an 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic, making it the third least watched episode of the series this year. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership declined by 7%, while the 18-49 demo also dropped by 5%. Moreover, "SmackDown's" ratings in the key demographic have significantly tapered off since moving to the USA Network, with the category seeing a 33% drop from 0.63 to 0.42. Despite the disappointing results from last week, the blue brand still managed to rank #2 on Friday night across both cable and broadcast in the 18-49 demo.

"SmackDown's" viewership isn't the only metric that's taking a hit, as the show's ticket sales have decreased by 8% since this time last year. This past Friday, "SmackDown" sold 10,641 tickets from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, which is nearly down 4,000 tickets sold since their previous visit to the city in 2024. This time of year has famously been a down period for WWE when it comes to ratings, but with John Cena's retirement match and Survivor Series on the horizon, hopefully the blue brand will see an increase in viewers in the near future.