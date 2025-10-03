WWE Announces Upcoming Special Edition Of NXT

Next month, John Cena will mark his final appearance in New York City's Madison Square Garden as WWE hosts "WWE Raw" from the iconic venue on November 17. The following day, "WWE NXT" will run a show of its own nearby.

Per a press release, a special edition of "NXT" will take place inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 18. Pre-sale tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, October 6 at 10am ET/7am PT through Ticketmaster, with general sale access following on Wednesday, October 8 beginning at 10am ET/7am PT. The episode itself will air in its usual timeslot on the CW Network.

Advertised talents for this "NXT" show include NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca, and Trick Williams. Saints recently claimed the NXT Championship by pinning Oba Femi at "NXT" No Mercy. Williams currently reigns as the TNA World Champion, though that could change as he defends the title against Mike Santana at TNA Bound For Glory next weekend.

Next Tuesday, stars from TNA and "NXT" will battle each other in another television special titled Showdown. TNA Tag Team Champions Matt and Jeff Hardy will take on NXT Tag Team Champions Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin of DarkState in a Winner Takes All match. Elsewhere, Page will defend his NXT North American Championship against TNA's Mustafa Ali. Competitors from the respective men's and women's divisions will also collide in a pair of four-on-four elimination matches, with Jayne and Saints leading the troops for "NXT," while Santana and Kelani Jordan head the teams for TNA.