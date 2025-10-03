Tommy Dreamer Discusses NXT's Oba Femi, Whether He'd Call Him Up To WWE Main Roster

This past Saturday at NXT No Mercy, Ricky Saints put an end to Oba Femi's 263-day NXT Championship reign in the main event of the show, becoming the 34th star to win the title in the history of the brand. Since losing the championship, many fans have questioned if Femi could be main roster bound in the near future, but according to ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, it's still too soon to call up the 27-year-old.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer explained that he questions Femi's ability to perform at the main roster level at the moment, stating that he wishes WWE had more live events so he could be better prepared.

"I wish they had live events. I think he had a great match with Ricky Saints and there's a big difference when you start to go as we always say 'deep in the water,' and deep in the water is time. When you start hitting that past 10 minutes or then into 15 where you're able to pull those moments out and if you're looking at a lot of segments on both 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' and they're wrestling in commercial break. You have to really look at like hey can you go at that high level? And continue to keep up that pace, that's a key thing. I would say question mark right now ... tempted? Yes. Would I? No."

Since No Mercy, there's been an update regarding Femi's status going forward, with the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer reporting that "The Ruler" is expected to remain with "WWE NXT" for the time being instead of heading to the main roster.

