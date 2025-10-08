D-Von Dudley Knew This WWE HOFer Was A 'True Professional' After Taking His Finisher

As a 30-year veteran of the pro wrestling business, D-Von Dudley has likely been on the receiving end of hundreds, if not thousands, of finishing moves in the ring. One of the most seamless ones came courtesy of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

"I faced Rey numerous times in WWE, and I've got to say, each time I was in the ring with him, it was like being in there with a professional," D-Von said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. "He doesn't even touch you, light as can be. But the one that got me the most, because I've seen some of the 619s given to people, it looked like Rey just would come in and take his legs and wrap them around your face. It was only until I got in a ring with Rey and actually took the 619, I realized that Rey was a true professional even in that way and took care of a person. So I really didn't feel it nor did it bother me."

Among his ranking of the most painful wrestling finishers, D-Von shelved Mysterio's 619 on the C-tier as he considered it to be one of the smoothest moves he had ever taken. "On top of that, sometimes I didn't even realize it until Rey got through and hit it and he was on his feet," he added. "I realized, 'Oh, s***! I got to bump.' That's how good Rey was."

Across their careers, D-Von and Mysterio have shared the ring on over two dozen occasions, with the most recent taking place at a string of WWE live events in October 2004. The month before, D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley took on Mysterio and Rob Van Dam in tag team competition on "WWE SmackDown."

