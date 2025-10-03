Backstage Report On Quick Ticket Sales For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 2026

New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest event of the year is approaching as fans around the world eagerly anticipating Wrestle Kingdom 20, which will take place on January 4, 2026. The event will be one of the most historic events in NJPW's recent history, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer broke down the hype around the show, as well detailing how ticket sales have gone so far.

Meltzer noted that after the first day of sales, Wrestle Kingdom 20 had over 20,000 tickets sold, making it the largest first day ticket sales for any NJPW show at the Tokyo Dome since the 1990s when wrestling was more popular in Japan. Ringside seats had already been sold for $750 per ticket in the days leading up to the general sale beginning, and most of those tickets went to foreigners who are making the trip to Tokyo from overseas. Meltzer explained that, while this is a good start for NJPW, the strong start to ticket sales isn't because the company is particularly hot, if anything it has actually struggled ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of one of the main draws of the show being Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement match.

Tanahashi appeared at a public talk session on September 30 to promote the Wrestle Kingdom 20 tickets going on sale, where he confirmed that his retirement match will be a singles match, he will wear special ring gear for one night only, and that he wants his final opponent to be someone who could bring his career full circle. With that in mind, Meltzer went through the names who could potentially fit that role. Katsuyori Shibata is out as he is outright banned from working an official match for NJPW, Tetsuya Naito might not be healthy enough to make the show following his NJPW departure earlier this year, and Hirooki Goto has already wrestled Tanahashi over the past year so he would be ruled out for the most part as well.

This then brings up the question of Tanahashi's opponent being one of his main rivals from the past. Kenny Omega is a name that has been brought up as his last match before leaving NJPW in 2019 to join AEW was against Tanahashi, and he teased teaming with "The Ace" back in 2024. WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has also been mentioned as that will be a huge match, but Meltzer believes that would be too difficult due to NJPW's partnership with AEW. That then leaves Kazuchika Okada, arguably Tanahashi's greatest rival, who Meltzer believes would be the biggest possible opponent from both a storyline and drawing standpoint.