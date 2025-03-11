Backstage Update On Reports Surrounding WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura

Over the weekend, rumors emerged online claiming that PWTorch's Wade Keller had stated on a podcast that Shinsuke Nakamura was set to depart WWE in the near future, with Nakamura dropping the United States Championship to LA Knight as a sort-of farewell. However, these rumors were seemingly unfounded, with Keller being misquoted by social media users. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared what he has heard regarding Nakamura's status and the weekend rumors.

"When that story first broke, I immediately asked WWE and they immediately got back to me," Meltzer said. "They did not say what Wade Keller said was false. What they said was false was that Nakamura was leaving."

However, there is still some uncertainty with the situation, as Meltzer attempted to clarify if the match against Knight was his final appearance with the company and WWE was intending to "bench" him for the remainder of his contract. Meltzer did not receive a reply. Much of the speculation surrounding Nakamura's supposed departure was that it could allow him to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and take part in former rival Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement run.

"I don't know when his contract is up," Meltzer said of Nakamura. "Would they allow him to go to New Japan for a one-shot? If it was Vince, I would say no. With these guys, I would say if he wants and pushes hard enough."

Meltzer noted that WWE had previously allowed Nakamura to return to Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan to take part in The Great Muta's retirement. However, WWE and NOAH have a closer relationship, while NJPW is associated with rival promotion AEW, which could dissuade WWE from letting Nakamura perform there. At any rate, for now, Nakamura is still contracted with WWE and the promotion reportedly denied that they intended to release him.

