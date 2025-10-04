Sami Zayn Defends WWE US Title Against Former NXT Champion

Sami Zayn held his United States Championship Open Challenge once again on "WWE SmackDown" and he defeated a fellow former NXT Champion. It initially looked like Zayn would be challenged once again by Carmelo Hayes, but when Hayes came out to issue the challenge after breaking up his tag team with The Miz backstage, it was Miz to take him out with a Skull Crushing Finale on the stage.

Aleister Black then answered the challenge, waltzing out to take Hayes' place as officials surrounded the downed star on the stage. The bell rang, and Black dominated the first half of the match. When "SmackDown" came back from commercial, however, it was Zayn taking it to Black in the corner, raining down punches on the challenger. Zayn hit Black on the outside with a springboard moonsault and followed it up with a Michinoku Driver back in the ring, but Black kicked out.

Black almost had Zayn when he rolled him up after he dodged a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Zayn was able to capitalize and hit Black with a superplex. Black's current rival, Damian Priest, then appeared at ringside, distracting him, and Black ate a Helluva Kick followed by the Blue Thunder Bomb for Zayn to retain.