Damian Priest Challenges Aleister Black To Major Match On WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest laid down the challenge to Aleister Black to square off in a Last Man Standing match during next week's "WWE SmackDown."

Priest and Black have been feuding for the past couple of months, having first faced one another to a non-finish on August 1. Prior to Black's attempt at the United States Championship against Sami Zayn on Friday night, each man had last faced one another in singles action on September 5, with Black getting the win on that night.

After Black had lost the title match on Friday, Priest appeared in a backstage interview segment with Cathy Kelley; she asked how far he was willing to take their feud, only for them to be interrupted by Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson, continuing his exchanges with Priest as a "figure of toxic masculinity." But Priest ensured that Wilson, in a wheelchair from their last meeting, he would not be a distraction for too long after shoving him back down in his chair and disposing of him.

After that, he resumed his interview with Kelley, answering that he would take things as far as they need to go, before making the challenge to Black for their Last Man Standing match. The bout was made official with an announcement ahead of the main event of "SmackDown."