WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Calls Vince Russo 'Gutless' For This Infamous WCW Promo

Like oil and water, Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff will never see eye-to-eye on how to maintain a business, especially a fighting one. At WCW's Bash at the Beach 2000, it was the beginning of a death march towards the termination of the company, which would occur eight months later, in March of 2001. Calling this one of the top-five reasons why WCW failed, Bischoff explains how Russo's bold promo destroyed the lineage WCW could have contained before its eventual demise.

"That one stupid, selfish, self-serving decision by Vince Russo to go into business for himself, to cut a promo about Hulk Hogan had never been approved, even though it needed to be," the Hall of Famer began on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "For Vince Russo to, despite the fact, that Brad Siegel, who is the head of the network, myself, Hulk, and Vince Russo were on a telephone having a conversation that was involving creative, that had nothing at all to do with what Vince Russo decided to do once Hulk and I left the building. He would have never had the b***s to do it while we were there...He is a gutless human being. And he's a pathological liar...And it cost WCW everything."

This pay-per-view event would also be the last time the company's flagbearer, Hogan, would been seen before his eventual return to WWE. The "Immortal One" passed away this past August at 71-years-old. Before his passing, he and Bischoff announced their own promotion, Real American Freestyle Wrestling. The promotion's next show will be held in State College, Pennsylvania, on October 25. Although many have mixed reviews of him, Russo remains a steady voice by giving sharp-tongued critiques on today's most integral moments within the industry.

