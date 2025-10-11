Brock Lesnar's Championship Streak Has Never Been Matched

As early as his college days, Brock Lesnar displayed a rare level of athletic ability that would eventually launch him into stardom. The future WWE star achieved his first of many major accolades in 2000, when he won the NCAA Division 1 national championship in collegiate wrestling for the University of Minnesota. Lesnar wrapped up his collegiate career as a two-time All-American and Big 10 Conference Champion in addition to his division-wide accomplishment.

Almost immediately after graduating, Lesnar signed with WWE and spent two years in the company's developmental system before being brought up to the main roster. He then won the WWE Championship a short time into his tenure, defeating The Rock and holding the title for several months. It was far from the last time Lesnar would win that particular championship. After a few years, Lesnar left WWE to try his hand at other pursuits, but he has shown a tendency to return every so often to re-establish himself as a dominant presence on the roster.

In 2008, after an unsuccessful attempt at playing in the NFL, Lesnar began fighting in the UFC. He lost his first bout to Frank Mir before winning his second fight, with Dana White awarding Lesnar a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship. On November 15, 2008, Lesnar defeated Randy Couture via technical knockout to win the title, and he'd later win a rematch against Mir to solidify himself as champion. He fought eight bouts in UFC during his initial run and later returned in 2016 for one last fight, which was declared a no-contest.

Though his career hasn't been without controversy, Lesnar remains the only individual to have held the NCAA Division 1 national championship, the WWE Championship, and the UFC Heavyweight Championship, and that's a feat unlikely to be matched anytime soon.