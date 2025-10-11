Riddle Says Former WWE Champion Helped Him Apologize To Roman Reigns

During the ThunderDome era while the COVID-19 pandemic was still in effect, former WWE star Matt Riddle found himself in hot water with the Universal Champion at the time, Roman Reigns. During multiple interviews, Riddle claimed that Reigns wouldn't stand a chance against him in a real-life street fight, which prompted the "Tribal Chief" to personally reach out to the former United States Champion. Speaking with "TMZ," Riddle stated that Reigns was not pleased with his comments, leading him to turn to a future WWE Hall Of Famer to help him craft an apology to the "OTC."

"Dude, he flipped out. He texted me being like, 'Not cool dude,' And I was like, oh s**t like I got to like apologize. So I wrote like this long apology. I go, Randy [Orton], how does this look? I showed him and he goes, 'Nah, this isn't right.' You know, because Roman's on 'SmackDown,' this is during COVID so we're still separated ... he fixes the text, he goes, 'Here,' and it was basically like, 'My bad bro. Maybe we'll work again, might work someday soon,'" Riddle explained. "We've worked since then and the guy loves me."

In the same interview, Riddle claimed that he could still defeat Reigns in a MMA fight and a jiu-jitsu match, but admitted that the six-time world champion would have his number on a football field.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.