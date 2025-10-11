WWE Diva Maxine Is Unrecognizable Now

Long before the days of Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, the most well known Maxine to grace WWE TV screens only had one X to her name, portrayed by Karlee Perez. As the original Maxine, Perez was largely known for being one of the top heels in WWE's then developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling, ruling over FCW as its corrupt general manager. She would later move up to "NXT," under its original game-show incarnation, and remained there up until she decided to quit WWE in June 2012, seemingly to pursue options outside of wrestling. Just two years later, however, Perez resurfaced in Lucha Underground, now portraying the villainous, mysterious Catrina, manager of Mil Muertes.

While far more supernatural and violent than her Maxine persona was, those familiar with Perez from her WWE days likely recognized her as Catrina immediately, in part thanks to the long, raven hair she continued to sport while in Lucha Underground. Aside from some variations, Perez maintained that look throughout her four years as Catrina, and upon joining MLW briefly in 2021 under her real name to once again align with Muertes, looked like something out of a time capsule, appearing to have not changed at all from her WWE/LU days. Four years later, however, and with wrestling seemingly behind her, many fans may not be able to recognize Perez if they saw her today.